House collapses after fire in Rockville

Montgomery County fire officials responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials responded to a single-family home at 14300 Marion Drive in Rockville around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 the house was unoccupied for some time, and officials believe it to be a vacant home.

The house collapsed and is a total loss, according to MCFRS. No injuries have been reported.