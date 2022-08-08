'Honor Killings' Trial: FBI agent details the arrest of Yaser Said

The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Said, who was arrested after being on the run for 12 years following the deaths of his daughters, Sarah and Amina.

Dallas FBI agent Randall White took the stand on Monday morning to discuss the 24-hour surveillance of the house in Justin in where Said was believed to be staying.

While executing a search warrant in 2020, White says the FBI found a secret room built into the home with a cot inside.

Photo of hidden room in Justin home where Yaser Said was believed to be hiding.

Inside the house FBI agents found a fridge stocked with fresh food, a wig, and Said's Egyptian passport.

Wig found inside of Justin house where Yaser Said was arrested in 2020.

The defense is expected to begin its presentation after the prosecution rests on Monday.

It remains unclear who they'll call as witnesses.

Said faces life in prison if he is found guilty.

COVERAGE OF TRIAL: