Honor Flight veterans visit DC

An Honor Flight from Kansas landed in the nation’s capitol Monday, bringing a handful of America’s veterans to our country's war memorials to share in a day of honor.

The Honor Flights are a moving mission. Their goal is to ensure all of our veterans experience honor, gratitude, and most notably a community of support.

Monday's group of veterans are from the Southern Lyon County USD 252 out of Hartford, Kansas.

The group of 24 will be in the District on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the veterans are from the Vietnam and Korean War.

They landed this morning and started the day by heading straight to the World War II Memorial, then the Korean-Vietnam Memorial. There was lots of comradery.

For some, it was their first visit to Washington D.C.

"Most of us are up in age a little bit, and it's a little hard to get around but a lot of them seem to know a lot about all this, and they probably will really enjoy it," said Don Hoffman, one of the vets from Kansas.

The trip is hosted by Honorflight.org.

Each trip, which includes staff and medical personnel, costs about $50,000.