Honda tires stolen from vehicles at dealership

Tires were stolen from four vehicles at a Honda dealership in Vienna – two of which were from cars being serviced at the dealership, according to police.

The incident happened on the morning of May 10 at the Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner. Two of the cars belonged to the dealership, but the other two vehicles belonged to members of the community.

Police say suspects attempted to steal tires from a fifth vehicle, belonging to the dealership, but were not successful.

The authorities were not able to share a description of the suspect with FOX 5.