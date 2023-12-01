Honda Civic stolen out of Costco parking lot by armed suspect in Hanover

An alleged suspect is wanted for an armed carjacking that occurred at Costco located in Hanover on Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hanover Costco carjacking suspect

Police say the incident occurred on November 24. According to police, the suspect was operating a silver Honda Civic.

The Honda is described as having damage to the rear passenger area, an all-black front driver’s side wheel, and a "NEW Driver" sticker on the rear of the trunk. The Honda was driven away by an unknown second suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.