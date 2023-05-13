Homicide investigation underway in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday night, May 12, 2023, in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast that led to the death of a 23-year old man.

Responding to reports of gunshots at around 10:35 pm, officers from the Seventh District arrived at the scene and discovered an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. A man identified as 23-year-old Romello Hammond from Southeast, DC, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this homicide. Those with relevant details can contact the police at 202-727-9099. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.