Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Gaithersburg apartment

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from upper body trauma. Police were called to Snouffer School Road where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from upper body trauma inside a Montgomery County apartment.

Police were called to the 8500 block of Snouffer School Road in Gaithersburg around 8:14 a.m. Sunday, where officers found a 37‑year‑old woman inside the apartment suffering from trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say additional information will be released as it becomes available, including the victim’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.