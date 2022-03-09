Homicide investigation after patient dead at medical facility in Southeast DC, police say

Authorities say homicide investigators are on the scene near a medical facility in Southeast, D.C. following an incident involving two patients that reportedly left one of them dead.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue and involved two males.

Investigators have not released any other information at this time.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.