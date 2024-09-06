Homes evacuated in Herndon after arrest leads to chemical discovery

Authorities are managing a hazardous materials situation in Herndon after the arrest of a man wanted in Pennsylvania.

The discovery of chemicals inside a residence Friday prompted the evacuation of 20 homes as a precaution.

Crews from multiple agencies, including the Herndon Police Department, ATF, Fairfax County Bomb Squad, and hazmat teams, are investigating a home In the 200 block of Herndon Station Square.

The situation, according to Herndon police, began around 11:30 a.m. when officers served an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Steven Timothy Kyle, who was wanted in Pennsylvania for charges of criminal mischief, stalking, and harassment.

Kyle was taken into custody without incident, but during the arrest, officers said they discovered an unidentified collection of chemicals inside the residence.

"We don’t know when we’re going to resolve this; it could go well into the night," Capt. Steven Pihonak of the Herndon Police said. "It’s a slow, meticulous process to go through this house and safely identify and remove these [substances]."

When asked if the chemicals could be linked to a meth lab, Pihonak said, "I can’t comment. I don’t know. They’re testing these things right now, so I really wouldn’t want to comment at this point."

Police estimate that the investigation could take 10 to 12 hours before an all-clear is given.