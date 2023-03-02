Homeless man stabbed to death inside Petworth Library: police

A man was stabbed to death inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library Thursday evening, and police have a suspect in custody.

Photo Credit: Petworth Cigars

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the library – located in the 4200 block of Kansas Ave NW – around 7 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said during an evening press conference that the incident started as an argument between two men who knew each other.

"Two individuals who appeared to be experiencing homelessness, unhoused … They're known to each other. Again, [it] was a targeted attack," Chief Benedict said.

The suspect, Benedict explained, followed the victim into the library and stabbed him in the neck. When police arrived they disarmed the stabber, and he was immediately arrested.

James Salt, a witness FOX 5 spoke to, said he was at the library with his kids when the incident occurred.

"Was just at the Petworth Library when the man sitting at a computer next to my kids was killed in a knife attack. He died in my hands," Salt tweeted.

Salt also said that he prayed for the victim and told him he was loved.

Chief Benedict said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

