A Prince George's County home was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire during the early morning hours.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane in the Laurel area.

Officials say the fire has extended through roof of the home and that the house has been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.