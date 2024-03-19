Home Depot to bring back 12-Foot Skelly, new spooky friends for Halloween

With more than six months until Halloween, Home Depot has announced it is bringing back a customer favorite with some new additions.

"It’s time to have some skele-fun," the company posted on its Instagram page. "We’re excited to share that Skelly will be back this Halloween season along with a new companion and friends."

Skelly is a 12-foot skeleton that went viral as soon as it hit the scene. The $300 skeleton first went viral in 2020. It sold out that year, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

Skelly (Credit: The Home Depot)

The skeleton as animated LCD eyes. It requires two adults to put it together in about an hour, according to the product page.

It is also suitable for decor either outdoors or indoors, as long as people's indoor ceilings are high enough.

The company didn't specify when the skeleton will go on sale. However, in previous years, the decor was available for purchase as early as August.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.