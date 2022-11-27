Holiday shipping deadlines: When you need to send packages with USPS, UPS, and FedEx

The end of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing, but that also means holiday shipping season is as well.

FOX 5 spoke with shoppers in Bethesda Saturday night. Many say they won’t be sending gifts.

"I don’t think I’ll be sending anything, no," Maya Gonzalez said.

But many will.

"I plan on it sending it in the next couple weeks. Hopefully it gets there by Christmas," Isak Waktola said.

Waktola’s brother lives in California and won’t make it home for Christmas, so Waktola and his mother are making their last-minute gift purchases, and plan to send the gifts by the first week of December.

"Maybe like by the 5th or something, you know. That should be reasonable," Waktola said.

He’s right.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all out with their dates of the last day to send through them for a gift to arrive by Christmas Day.

USPS:

Ground or 1st Class: December 17

Priority: December 19

Priority Express: December 23

UPS:

Ground: Check UPS Website

Three Day Select: December 20

Two Day Select: December 21

Next Day: December 22

FedEx:

Ground: December 14

Express Saver: December 20

Two Day: December 21

Same Day: December 23

Christmas falls in a Sunday this year, which is typically a slower delivery day.

A reminder that Hanukkah starts Sunday, December 18 in case you are sending gifts for that holiday.