Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2024: USPS, FedEx, UPS important dates to remember

Keep these essential 2024 shipping deadlines in mind from USPS, FedEx, and UPS to ensure your cards and gifts arrive on time for Hanukkah (Dec. 25, 2024 – Jan. 2, 2025), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26, 2024 –Jan. 1, 2025), and other holidays.

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS) 2024 HOLIDAY SHIPPING DEADLINES

The U.S. Postal Service recommends these send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Dates for Items Sent to Addresses in the Contiguous United States (Lower 48 States):

- USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18

- First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

- Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Dates for Items Sent to Addresses in Alaska and Hawaii:

- USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

- First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

- Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 20

For customers sending packages internationally, or to military addresses, USPS suggests checking the complete list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates at usps.com/holidayshippingdates.

Also, find tips for preparing shipments, including packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies and information on local Post Office location hours on usps.com.

FEDEX 2024 HOLIDAY SHIPPING DEADLINES

These are the FedEx last shipping dates for select services to ensure your package is scheduled to arrive by December 24, 2024. For more resources, visit FedEx Holiday Page.

U.S. Domestic Parcel, Air Freight, and LTL Freight Services 2024 Shipping Deadlines for Holiday Packages

Parcel Services

- FedEx SameDay: December 24

- FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: December 23

- FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: December 20

- FedEx Express Saver: December 19

- FedEx Ground: 5 day shipping, 4 day shipping, 3 day shipping, 2 day shipping, 1 day shipping

- FedEx Home Delivery: 5 day shipping, 4 day shipping, 2-3 day shipping, 1 day shipping

- FedEx Ground Economy: December 13

Air Freight Services

- FedEx 1Day Freight: December 23

- FedEx 2Day Freight: December 20

- FedEx 3Day Freight: December 19

LTL Freight Services

- FedEx Freight Priority (inclusive of FedEx Freight Direct): 5 day shipping, 4 day shipping, 3 day shipping, 2 day shipping, 1 day shipping

- FedEx Freight Economy (inclusive of FedEx Freight Direct): December 11

International

U.S. to Canada

- FedEx International Next Flight: Mon. Dec. 23

- FedEx International First: Fri. Dec. 20

- FedEx International Priority: Thu. Dec. 19

- FedEx International Priority Distribution: Thu. Dec. 19

- FedEx International Economy: Wed. Dec. 18

- FedEx International Connect Plus: Tue. Dec. 17

U.S. to Canada Ground

- 7 day shipping: Fri. Dec. 13

- 6 day shipping: Sat. Dec. 14

- 5 day shipping: Sun. Dec. 15

- 4 day shipping: Mon. Dec. 16

- 3 day shipping: Tue. Dec. 17

- 2 day shipping: Wed. Dec. 18

- 1 day shipping: Thu. Dec. 19

- 1 day shipping: Fri. Dec. 20

FedEx Ground U.S. to Canada Delivery times vary based on origin and destination. For specific times, scan the QR code or visit: Calculate Shipping Rates | FedEx

U.S. to other International destinations Go to FedEx Rate Finder for details.

U.S. to Mexico

- FedEx International Next Flight: Mon. Dec. 23

- FedEx International First: Fri. Dec. 20

- FedEx International Priority: Fri. Dec. 20

- FedEx International Economy: Thu. Dec. 19

- FedEx International Connect Plus: Thu. Dec. 19

U.S. to Puerto Rico

- FedEx International Next Flight: Mon. Dec. 23

- FedEx International First: Fri. Dec. 20

- FedEx International Priority: Thu. Dec. 19

- FedEx International Economy: Wed. Dec. 18

UPS 2024 HOLIDAY SHIPPING DEADLINES

These are the recommended UPS 2024 Holiday Season last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery.

U.S. Domestic Shipping Services

- UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc for details

- UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

- UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

- UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

U.S. to Canada Shipping Services

- UPS Standard (From the 48 contiguous states only): Check ups.com/ctc for details

- UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 20

- UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 23

U.S. to Mexico Shipping Services

- UPS Standard (From the 48 contiguous states only): Check ups.com/ctc for details

- UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19

- UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 20

U.S. to Other Destinations

For last days to ship from the U.S. to other international destinations, please visit Calculate Time and Cost at ups.com/ctc.

Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Normal pickup and delivery service. All UPS Next Day Air packages picked up Nov. 27 will be scheduled for delivery on Friday, Nov. 29. UPS 2nd Day Air packages picked up Nov. 27 will be scheduled for delivery on Monday, Dec. 2 (except those processed and labeled for delivery on Saturday, Nov. 30).

Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day (UPS Holiday): No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service (now provided by MNX) is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Friday, Nov. 29: Normal pickup and delivery service.

Christmas

Friday, Dec. 20: Normal pickup and delivery service. Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24. UPS 3 Day Select packages picked up Dec. 20 will be scheduled for delivery on Friday, Dec. 27.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Normal Saturday pickup and delivery service.

Monday, Dec. 23: Normal pickup and delivery service. Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24 with a UPS On-Call Pickup service, a UPS Smart Pickup service, or other prearranged, scheduled pickup, or by tendering a shipment at a The UPS Store location or a UPS Authorized Service Location.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: Normal delivery service. Pickup service available only for Air and International Air packages if prearranged by Thursday, Dec. 19. UPS On-Call Pickup service is available for Air and International Air packages. UPS Next Day Air packages picked up today will be scheduled for delivery on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day (UPS Holiday): No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service (now provided by MNX) is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Normal pickup and delivery service.

Friday, Dec. 27: Normal pickup and delivery service.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Normal Saturday pickup and delivery service. UPS 2nd Day Air packages picked up today will be scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

New Year’s

Monday, Dec. 30: Normal pickup and delivery service.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve: Delivery of UPS Air and International Air packages only. Pickup service available only for Air and International Air packages if prearranged by Thursday, Dec. 26. UPS On-Call Pickup service is available for Air and International Air packages. UPS Next Day Air packages picked up Dec. 31 will be scheduled for delivery on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day (UPS Holiday): No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service (now provided by MNX) is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Thursday, Jan. 2: Normal UPS pickup and delivery service resumes.