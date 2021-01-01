Expand / Collapse search

Holding phone while driving now illegal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - It is now illegal to hold a phone while driving in Virginia.

The new state law went into effect on New Year's Day.

Drivers can still talk on the phone but cannot hold the device. Any drivers who are caught face fines of $125.

Virginia Tech researchers say 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention. Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.

The Assocaited Press contributed to this report