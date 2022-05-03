Hogan to argue GOP 'won’t win back' White House with Trump as nominee

In a speech that loudly hints toward a potential 2024 GOP presidential run, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday night will highlight that he’s a "common sense conservative from the Reagan wing of the Republican Party."

And the term-limited governor who’s a vocal Republican critic of Donald Trump will take a sledgehammer to the former president and other potential GOP White House hopefuls looking to carry the America First mantle, saying in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California that the GOP "won’t win back the White House by nominating Donald Trump or a cheap impersonation of him."

Hogan becomes the latest GOP leader and potential 2024 presidential contender to trek to the Reagan Library to take part in a speaking series titled "Time for Choosing." Portions of his prepared speech were shared with Fox News ahead of the governor’s address.

And ahead of his speech, which is titled "A Better Path Forward," Hogan's team released a campaign-style video promoting his address.

Taking aim at Trump, Hogan will emphasize that "Americans are completely disgusted with the toxic politics, and they’re sick and tired of all the lies and excuses." He’ll add that "excuses, lies, and toxic politics will not win elections or restore America. Only real leadership will do that."

And Hogan, who’s in his eight and final year steering the blue state of Maryland , will target a GOP still very much under the firm grip of the former president, charging that "the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."

The governor, who many on the right view as a moderate Republican, will stress that "a party that lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections, and that couldn’t even beat Joe Biden, is desperately in need of a course correction."