Hit-and-run suspect charged after deadly e-bike crash in Spotsylvania

article

The Brief A hit-and-run crash left a 20-year-old man dead this week. The man was hit by two vehicles while riding an electric bike. One driver fled the scene, but was later arrested.



A 20-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by two different drivers, one of which fled the scene.

What we know:

Police responded to a vehicle crash on the 9600 block of Courthouse Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

A man, identified as 20-year-old Sameer Anwar, was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Anwar was riding an electric bicycle when he was hit from behind by a GMC SUV, then struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the GMC SUV fled after the crash, but was arrested at the sheriff's office on Saturday.

Bryce Littlejohn, 24, was charged with Felony Hit and Run Resulting in Death, Felony Grand Larceny and Misdemeanor Reckless Driving.

He was remanded to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

What we don't know:

The second driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police did not release their identity, or any possible charges.