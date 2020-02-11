Historic vote on DC statehood scheduled Tuesday

A historic vote is set for Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will vote on a bill to make the District the country's 51st state.

It's the first time since 1993 that the House has considered the measure.

The doors at the Rayburn House Office Building Hearing room open at 9:45 a.m.

