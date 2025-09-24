Hillcrest Heights woman arrested for attempted stabbing of DC officer: police

article

A traffic stop in Southwest, D.C. led to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer with a knife. The suspect reportedly lunged at an officer with a butcher knife from inside her car, rammed the police cruiser multiple times, and drove away from the scene, according to police.

Traffic stop on South Capitol Street

What we know:

On Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, an officer from the Seventh District attempted to stop a vehicle on South Capitol Street. The driver, Melodie Brevard, reportedly refused to exit and lunged at the officer with a butcher knife.

Brevard then reversed her vehicle, rammed the police cruiser multiple times and drove away from the scene, according to police. She was later arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, by the U.S. Marshals Service and Capitol Area Regional Task Force.

Brevard faces charges of Assault on a Police Officer and Leaving After Colliding-Property Damage. The legal process will determine the next steps in her case.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewing protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.