On the Hill: Ukrainian ambassador outlines stance on war, peace talks amid renewed attacks

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States addressed Russia’s ongoing war, renewed missile attacks, and the state of peace negotiations as European leaders push for expanded security guarantees to support Ukraine.

What we know:

Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna appeared on FOX 5 to discuss the state of the war as Ukraine prepares for talks amid renewed Russian attacks, including the use of hypersonic ballistic missiles.

The interview comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet with the United Kingdom’s defense minister in Kyiv this week, following European calls for what leaders describe as a "new era of defense" to support Ukraine.

European officials say the latest Russian strikes were carried out in retaliation for an agreement signed this week outlining a framework for European security forces to support Ukraine following a ceasefire.

Peace talks and security guarantees

During the interview, Stefanishyna said a proposed 20-point peace plan remains part of the broader diplomatic process but emphasized that lasting peace would require firm security guarantees.

She said Ukraine and its allies view those guarantees as inevitable and central to any agreement, while Russia has shown no clear steps toward accepting such terms.

European leaders, she said, have indicated they are prepared to commit a military presence to help enforce a ceasefire if one is reached.

Ukraine’s position

Stefanishyna rejected suggestions that Ukraine could end the war by surrendering territory, saying the country’s history and sovereignty make that option unacceptable.

She said Ukraine’s defense of its territory is not only about the past four years of war, but about decades of occupation and aggression, adding that Ukrainians did not choose the conflict but are forced to defend themselves.

Looking ahead

As Russia intensifies attacks and peace discussions continue, Stefanishyna warned that conditions could worsen before any resolution is reached, particularly as winter weather and infrastructure challenges compound the situation.

She said Ukraine’s mission in the United States will focus on maintaining international support and ensuring security commitments remain strong.