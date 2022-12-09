High demands, rising prices at Christmas tree farms across DC region

If you are looking to find that perfect Christmas tree this weekend you might be in for some challenges.

High demands and rising prices across the D.C. region are making the process tough.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick visited Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown where the trees are going fast.

Merhl Mayne has been in the business for quite some time and told Alnwick that his inventory is going quick. "We used to sell them in four weeks – now we're down to two weeks," he said. Mayne says the farm still has Frasier and Douglas fir trees in stock.

Prices are up across the area, Mayne said, but those increases are tied to the rising costs of producing the tress. Even with a 90 percent increase in the production process, Mayne said he has only raised his prices a modest 15 percent.

"I've heard quite a few," he said when asked if customers have complained about the rise in prices. "Of course, you know people who have limited income. I mean, i understand that."

"But then you got people coming in from the D.C. area who say, 'Hey, they're cheap trees – you need to raise your prices more,'" Mayne said with a chuckle. "I'm caught! I'm caught in the middle!"

After the trees are gone, Mayne says the work begins getting ready for next season.

Here are tips from the U.S. Fire Administration to help keep your Christmas tree safe:

- Natural trees should be cut at a 45° angle at the base and placed in water.

- Place tree away from sources of heat. • Use only non-flammable decorations.

- Use only lighting evaluated by a nationally recognized laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

- Inspect lights for frayed wire or other defects before use.

- Do not leave lights on unattended.

- Keep natural tree stands filled with water at all times.

- When the tree becomes dry, discard It promptly.