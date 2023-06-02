New York City's famed H&H Bagels is opening 10 stores in D.C. and Virginia.

The company that claims its bagels are "Like No Other Bagel in the world" has been around for over 50 years and is now entering a new phase of expansion. You may have seen them on "The Office," Seinfeld" or maybe on "Sex and the City" or "Entourage."

On Wednesday, they revealed their plans to open up franchised locations in D.C., northern Virginia, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach – plus 15 more stores in cities like L.A., Tampa, and Chicago.

"We’re excited to bring our New York City bagels to cities across the country as part of our expansion plan," said Jay Rushin, chief executive officer of H&H Bagels in a press release. "With each new company-owned and franchise location, we are looking forward to welcoming new customers to the H&H family."

But will they taste the same?

Well, H&H won't be bringing New York tap water across the country, instead, the company says it will bake them in New York, then flash freeze them and re-bake them in special ovens.

There's no specific date for the stores as of yet, but they're expected to pop up before the year ends.