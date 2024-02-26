Heroic tow truck driver reunites with 76-year-old he rescued from violent carjacking in Northeast

A heroic tow truck driver reunited Monday with the 76-year-old man he rescued from a carjacking at a Northeast gas station.

It's the first time the two have seen each other since it happened last Tuesday.

Charles Gladden's family reached out to FOX 5's Shomari Stone to put him in contact with the good Samaritan because they wanted to thank him for putting his life in danger to help someone he didn't even know. And they wanted to celebrate his birthday.

On Monday evening, Nemr Ibrahim and Mr. Gladden got together at Buddy's Restaurant in Northwest.

"I wanted to thank him in person in a different setting than the one that we met in," Mr. Gladden said. "I just wanted to tell the brother that I was glad that he was there for me and just thank him and show my appreciation … Let him know that we’re bonded and that he’s my brother now."

"At the time, I saw an elderly man who needed my help, so I wouldn’t think about a weapon or anything because I knew God was with me," Nemr said.

Featured article

Last Tuesday, Ibrahim exclusively told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that he was sitting in his tow truck around 3:30 p.m., looking out of the front window, and saw a gray Audi SUV pull up to the pump at the Shell gas station on the 1700 block of New York Avenue Northeast.

Surveillance video shows the elderly man getting out of the SUV to get gas. Suddenly, the suspect runs up, struggles with Mr. Gladden, pushing him, and forcing his way into the SUV, and then slamming the door.

Nemr jumped out of his tow truck and quickly opened the door, grabbing the suspect, throwing him on the ground, and holding him down until D.C. police arrived.

D.C. police officers showed up minutes later and arrested the suspected carjacker.

The suspect was reportedly highly intoxicated. He's now facing carjacking charges.