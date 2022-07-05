Herndon Police shoot suspect with weapon during chase: officials

Herndon Police shot a suspect after they presented a weapon during a chase, officials said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet says officers are in the 600 block of Dulles Park Ct investigating an officer-involved shooting. Three suspects were in a stolen car when police attempted to pull them over. Two suspects were detained at the scene and are currently in police custody.

The third suspect ran off and officers gave chase. He then presented a weapon and was shot by an officer. He has been taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.