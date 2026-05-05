Herndon moves to block casino development; land dispute emerges

The Brief Town leaders moved to block a proposed casino near downtown. Comstock holds the deed as a potential legal battle emerges. The Town Council must still take a formal vote on the casino ban.



A legal fight is taking shape in Herndon after town leaders moved to block a proposed casino near downtown, raising new questions about who controls the land and what happens next.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the casino had been proposed for the area near Herndon’s Metro corridor. But the project is now on hold after town leaders advanced a resolution Monday night aimed at shutting the door on casino development, possibly for good.

The Herndon Planning Commission approved the measure following a proposal from developer Comstock to build on prime downtown land. At the same time, the town had been exploring zoning rules that would have allowed a casino only as part of a large mixed‑use project with a hotel, retail and conference space near the Metro station.

The mayor said the decision followed feedback from residents, many of whom argued a casino does not fit Herndon’s character.

The larger issue now centers on control of the land. Comstock still holds the deed, but town officials say they may have the right to reclaim the property if the project no longer aligns with community goals, a position that could set up a legal battle.

The move comes shortly after Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed a bill that would have opened the door for a casino in Fairfax County, including nearby Tysons. Herndon leaders say their decision was already underway before the veto.

The Planning Commission’s action is not final. The Herndon Town Council must still take a formal vote to enact the casino ban.

Comstock has not yet responded as both sides prepare for what could become a court fight over the property.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Herndon, Va.