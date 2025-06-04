Herndon mother claims daughter was injured by teens using 'gel blaster' guns

The Brief A Herndon mom says her daughter was cornered at a local park and shot several times with ‘orbital blasters.’ It’s a type of toy gun filled with gel bullets. The mother believes the attack was part of an ongoing TikTok challenge.



A Herndon mother is warning others about what she describes as a dangerous TikTok challenge involving "orbital blasters." It’s a type of toy gun filled with gel bullets.

She says her daughter was a victim of an attack, leaving welts all over her.

What we know:

Fairfax County police say they did receive a call on Monday, May 26, stating that seven to eight teenagers were shooting gel blasters at Arrowbrook Centre Park in Herndon.

FOX 5 was told that no police report has been filed yet but Jessica Lampman says her daughter was the victim in that attack and that she called police.

Lampman shared pictures of her daughter’s injuries with FOX 5, showing dozens of welts covering the child’s legs.

She says her daughter, who is in middle school, was cornered by a 10th grader and shot repeatedly with an orbital blaster. The young girl then ran to a nearby business and called her for help.

What they're saying:

Now, Lampman is warning other parents about the dangers of these so-called toy guns that shoot gel bullets, saying she believes it’s part of a TikTok challenge.

"Be careful with the items or toys that you give your child because this toy was used as a weapon and it very much inflicted lots of pain and emotional hurt to my daughter with it just being an item that was advertised as a toy," Lampman said in an exclusive interview with FOX 5.

"It was used aggressively to my daughter, and so, with that being said, I just caution anything that's like a gun. Because this was a gun that was shooting ‘Orbeez.’ But it was shot at a high speed, multiple times," she continued.

Fairfax County police say officers went to the scene after being called about the incident but said no one was there. They also told FOX 5 that they’re unaware of any TikTok challenge and declined to discuss or elaborate on camera.

Police say a police report should be filed in these cases if an assault is being alleged, so officers can investigate. Lampman says she plans to.