Here's why flags in Virginia are at half-staff today

U.S. and state flags in Virginia are being flown at half-staff on Saturday on all state, local buildings, and grounds in memory and respect for the fallen and wounded at Pearl Harbor.

Nearly 4,000 American service men and women were killed or wounded in an early morning surprise attack launched by the Imperial Japanese Navy on December 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the ordinance on Friday, December 6. Read the full statement below:

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of December 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, December 7, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset."

