Here's where the most shark attacks have happened – including a handful in Virginia and Maryland

In 2024, there were 47 "unprovoked" shark bites around the globe, and 28 of those happened in the U.S., according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF). There were also 24 "provoked bites," which happen when humans try to interact with sharks.

The ISAF has tracked shark attacks in the U.S. as far back as the early 1800s – long before the 1916 shark attacks along the New Jersey coast inspired the "Jaws" novel and movie.

Scene from the 1975 blockbuster movie "Jaws," which is celebrating its 50 anniversary this year (Photo by Universal Pictures courtesy of Getty Images)

Shark expert George Burgess, former director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, described the 1916 Jersey Shore attacks as "the most unique set of shark attacks that ever have occurred" in a 2012 interview with Smithsonian Magazine. Spielberg’s 1975 film, based on Peter Benchley’s novel, captured that same sense of mystery and fear—and turned it into box office history.

Florida leads the nation in shark attacks

By the numbers:

Florida has reported 942 shark attacks since 1882, far more than any other state.

Julie Andersen, founder of the New York-based Shark Angels, told Fox News Digital that shark sightings and encounters have increased from coast-to-coast, but it doesn’t mean there are more sharks in the ocean. The 47 unprovoked bites recorded in 2024 were far below the 10-year average of 70 shark bites a year.

What they're saying:

"The rise in sightings is due to a mix of factors: more people in the water, better technology, shifting ocean conditions, and in some cases, successful conservation," she said.

Local perspective:

New Smyrna Beach, located in Volusia County, Florida, "consistently tops global charts for shark encounters," Andersen said.

Shark bites are mostly ‘minor’

Dig deeper:

Andersen said most unprovoked shark bites are considered minor injuries.

"Most of these bites are minor, often from migrating small blacktip sharks mistaking toes and fingers for small bait fish. Many don’t even require stitches," she explained.

There was only one unprovoked shark attack death in the U.S. in 2024. It happened off the northwest coast of Oahu, Hawaii, and claimed the life of well-known surfer and lifeguard Tamayo Perry, according to USA Today .

Shark attacks by state

Here’s a breakdown of shark attacks in the U.S. by state:

Florida: 942

Hawaii: 199

California: 141

South Carolina: 120

North Carolina : 81

Texas: 49

Oregon: 29

New Jersey: 16

Georgia: 17

New York: 24

Alabama: 10

Massachusetts: 6

Virginia: 5

Louisiana: 5

Delaware: 5

Mississippi: 2

Washington: 2

Rhode Island: 2

Maine: 2

Connecticut: 1

Maryland: 2