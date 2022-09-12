Here's what you missed on the very first LION Lunch Hour!

FOX 5 kicked off our brand-new show "LION Lunch Hour" on Monday with delicious food, celebrity guests and fun surprises! So, what exactly is LION Lunch Hour, and what did you miss on the first show?

LION Lunch Hour is what would happen if "Like It Or Not" and "Good Day DC" had a baby. You know what, we'll let FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell explain it for us.

On our very first show, Marissa was joined by FOX 5's Erin Como and Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby to dish on celebrity news and sample the yummy food being cooked up by KitchenCray Chef JR Robinson!

Ashely even shared what fans of Real Housewives of Potomac can expect coming up in season 7!

LION Lunch Hour promises to be full of surprises and that was on full display during our first show as Marissa and Erin were both surprised with special video shoutouts from their families and FOX 5 colleagues wishing them lunch on their new show.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes joined in on the fun too, sharing his forecast for the week. But, does the LION Lunch Hour crew like it or not?

Marissa entered the first LION Lunch Hour show with a full band orchestrating her debut. Erin talked to drummer Malik Dope about how it felt to open the show and what he's got up his sleeve in terms of his own music career.

Friend of FOX 5 Tamron Hall stopped by to congratulate Marissa on the new show and dish on the debut of her own show "The Tamron Hall Show" as it kicked off its fourth season earlier this week.

She also shared what inspired her to rock a brand new look this season (which she's killing, by the way!)

So, what's been cooking up in the kitchen during the LION Lunch Hour? KitchenCray Chef JR Robinson shares just some of the delectable dishes you can find at his restaurants and shares his secret to making grits that aren't lumpy.

Ashley Darby always keeps it real with us when she joins FOX 5, so we asked her to share what inspires her on a day-to-day basis as a mom, a woman and a public figure.

Quite the jam-packed first show, huh? Get ready for another one tomorrow, and every week day after that! Here's a look at what we're cooking up for Tuesday's LION Lunch Hour.