Here's how much DC spends on Valentine's Day

The Brief Washington, D.C., is often ranked as a top US city for Valentine's Day. A standard dinner date costs around $100 per person, with flowers adding more than another $100 on average. Valentine's Day spending in DC is typically higher than the national average.



Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, and couples in Washington, D.C., are embracing the romance price hike.

What we know:

Washington, D.C., often ranks in the top 10 for "Best Cities for Valentine's Day" thanks to its high median household income and accessibility to romantic activities.

While a fine-dining experience could cost you close to $200 per person, couples could easily slash that budget in half to achieve a romantic night-out in the city.

Getting flowers for your date may add another $110–135 to your spending, but a hotel room would be your biggest expense at $200–280 a night during Valentine's weekend.

If you're looking for the cheapest option, a $50 movie date package would be your best bet — but that's still about 45% more expensive than other U.S. cities.

Dig deeper:

Valentine's Day in Washington, D.C., is typically about 20% higher than the national average, which experts say will break records this year at $29.1 billion, surpassing last year's record of $27.5 billion.

Americans are budgeting a record $199.78 on average for gifts, an increase from $188.81 last year and surpassing the previous record of $196.31 set in 2020.

"Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.