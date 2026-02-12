Here's how much DC spends on Valentine's Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, and couples in Washington, D.C., are embracing the romance price hike.
What we know:
Washington, D.C., often ranks in the top 10 for "Best Cities for Valentine's Day" thanks to its high median household income and accessibility to romantic activities.
While a fine-dining experience could cost you close to $200 per person, couples could easily slash that budget in half to achieve a romantic night-out in the city.
Getting flowers for your date may add another $110–135 to your spending, but a hotel room would be your biggest expense at $200–280 a night during Valentine's weekend.
If you're looking for the cheapest option, a $50 movie date package would be your best bet — but that's still about 45% more expensive than other U.S. cities.
Dig deeper:
Valentine's Day in Washington, D.C., is typically about 20% higher than the national average, which experts say will break records this year at $29.1 billion, surpassing last year's record of $27.5 billion.
Americans are budgeting a record $199.78 on average for gifts, an increase from $188.81 last year and surpassing the previous record of $196.31 set in 2020.
"Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.
The Source: Information from his article was provided by the National Retail Federation and local pricing analysis.