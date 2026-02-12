Expand / Collapse search

Here's how much DC spends on Valentine's Day

Published  February 12, 2026 12:24pm EST
Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Valentine's Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Washington, D.C., is often ranked as a top US city for Valentine's Day.
    • A standard dinner date costs around $100 per person, with flowers adding more than another $100 on average.
    • Valentine's Day spending in DC is typically higher than the national average.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, and couples in Washington, D.C., are embracing the romance price hike.

What we know:

Washington, D.C., often ranks in the top 10 for "Best Cities for Valentine's Day" thanks to its high median household income and accessibility to romantic activities.

While a fine-dining experience could cost you close to $200 per person, couples could easily slash that budget in half to achieve a romantic night-out in the city.

Getting flowers for your date may add another $110–135 to your spending, but a hotel room would be your biggest expense at $200–280 a night during Valentine's weekend.

If you're looking for the cheapest option, a $50 movie date package would be your best bet — but that's still about 45% more expensive than other U.S. cities.

Dig deeper:

Valentine's Day in Washington, D.C., is typically about 20% higher than the national average, which experts say will break records this year at $29.1 billion, surpassing last year's record of $27.5 billion.

Americans are budgeting a record $199.78 on average for gifts, an increase from $188.81 last year and surpassing the previous record of $196.31 set in 2020.

"Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.

The Source: Information from his article was provided by the National Retail Federation and local pricing analysis.

