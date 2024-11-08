Here's how long Maryland drivers commute on average

Maryland drivers face the third-longest commute times in the U.S., according to a recent study.

New research by Search Logistics found that Maryland commutes average at 31.4 minutes.

The longest commute times in the nation are in New York at 32.8 minutes and New Jersey also at 31.4 minutes.

The study found that 6.7% of commuters in Maryland use public transportation.

"Longer commute times here could be the fault of aging or insufficient transportation infrastructure," says Matthew Woodward of Search Logistics. "In cities with poorly designed road systems, bottlenecks and delays are common."

Virginia also made the list at number ten, with an average commute time of 27.5 minutes.

Want a short commute? Head to South Dakota. The average commute there is 18.4 minutes.



See the full study.