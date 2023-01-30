Here’s how and when you can see the moon eclipse Mars

Stargazers get ready! On Monday - and into early Tuesday morning - the moon will eclipse Mars in a celestial event that many across the U.S., and other parts of the world, will get to enjoy.

According to Space.com, the event is known as an occultation during which the moon will pass in front of Mars from the perspective of Earth.

In the U.S., areas from southern California to northern Florida will have a good chance to see the moon eclipse Mars.

Other parts of the world that should also be able to see it include Mexico, the Caribbean, Central American, and northwestern South America.

Viewing Circumstances For The Occultation of Mars, Jan. 30-31, 2023

Los Angeles PST 8:35 p.m. (Mars disappears) 9:29 p.m. (Mars reappears)

Tucson MST 9:44 p.m. (Mars disappears) 10:51 p.m. (Mars reappears)

Las Vegas MST 9:55 p.m. (Mars disappears) 10:24 p.m. (Mars reappears)

Alamogordo MST 9:57 p.m. (Mars disappears) 10:56 p.m. (Mars reappears)

Mexico City CST 10:59 p.m. (Mars disappears) 12:27 a.m. (Mars reappears)

Austin CST 11:10 p.m. (Mars disappears) 12:12 a.m. (Mars reappears)

New Orleans CST 11:26 p.m. (Mars disappears) 12:16 a.m. (Mars reappears)

Mobile CST 11:32 p.m. (Mars disappears) 12:13 a.m. (Mars reappears)

Greenwood CST 11:40 p.m. (Mars disappears) 11:57 p.m. (Mars reappears)

Miami EST 12:37 a.m.* (Mars disappears) 1:27 a.m. (Mars reappears)

Valdosta EST 12:45 a.m.* (Mars disappears) 1:08 a.m. (Mars reappears)

San Juan AST 1:48 a.m.* (Mars disappears) 2:35 a.m. (Mars reappears)

(*) Jan. 31.

In other spots – it will be a near miss!

The close approach of the moon to Mars – like what will happen in the Washington, D.C. area - is called an appulse, Space.com says.

The moon will seem to creep slowly toward Mars before passing just below the planet.

Viewing Circumstances for the Appulse of the Moon and Mars, January 30-31, 2023

Seattle PST 8:55 p.m. (Closest approach)

San Francisco PST 8:55 p.m. (Closest approach)

Helena MST 10:10 p.m. (Closest approach)

Salt Lake City MST 10:13 p.m. (Closest approach)

Denver MST 10:25 p.m. (Closest approach)

Huntsville CST 10:50 p.m. (Closest approach)

Winnipeg CST 11:25 p.m. (Closest approach)

Kansas City CST 11:38 p.m. (Closest approach)

Tulsa CST 11:38 p.m. (Closest approach)

Chicago CST 11:43 p.m. (Closest approach)

Montreal EST 12:45 a.m.* (Closest approach)

Boston EST 12:50 a.m.* (Closest approach)

New York EST 12:50 a.m.* (Closest approach)

Wash. D.C. EST 12:50 a.m.* (Closest approach)

Atlanta EST 12:50 a.m.* (Closest approach)

(*) Jan. 31.

FOXWeather.com says It is safe to view an occultation without any eye protection.

If you have a pair of binoculars, it can enhance and magnify the view of Mars and the moon.