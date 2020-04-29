Here are all the states set to begin loosening lockdown restrictions this week

As new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. slowly reach the back end of the curve, a number of states have announced plans to loosen restrictions and begin to reopen their economies.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Georgia

Beginning: April 24

Despite public criticism from President Trump, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp charged ahead with his reopening plan. Movie theaters and restaurants were allowed to open for in-house patrons Monday, after salons, gyms and tattoo parlors were allowed to open their doors last Friday.

Retailers that sell apparel and other nonessential goods have not yet been given the go-ahead to reopen in the Peach State.

“I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump said last week. “He knows what he's doing.”

On Thursday, he went a step further: “I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp, I wasn’t at all happy.”

Advertisement

Many restaurants were leery of reopening in-house dining, but Waffle House became one of the first chains to reopen in the state.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Oklahoma

Beginning: April 24

Oklahoma began allowing personal care businesses to reopen, so long as they adhered to strict social distancing. Beginning May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship will be allowed to reopen. Bars will remain closed.

Montana

Beginning: April 26

Montana’s Democrat governor, Steve Bullock, gave retailers the green light to reopen Monday, with bars, restaurants, and casinos would be eligible to open May 4, as part of the state’s plan to gradually reopen.

But the Treasure State took its first step Sunday, allowing churchgoers to attend services after a monthlong hiatus.

Gyms, pools, movie theaters and bowling alleys, however, will remain closed. Residents are still asked to minimize nonessential travel and to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to the state.

Colorado

Beginning: April 27

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis replaced the state’s stay-at-home order on April 27 with a “safer at home” order lasting 30 days, in which residents are urged to stay at home as much as possible.

However, retail businesses with curbside delivery were allowed to reopen and elective medical procedures could resume. Businesses such as personal training and dog grooming can reopen with social distancing.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Tennessee

Beginning: April 27

Restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday at 50 percent capacity after Tennessee saw the average daily infection rate remain stable for two weeks following a ramp-up in testing, Gov. Bill Lee’s office said in a news release.

Retailers are expected to reopen Wednesday, with workers in both industries asked to wear face coverings and follow federal guidelines regarding hygiene under the governor's plan, dubbed the "Tennessee Pledge."

Six counties – Davidson, Shelby, Knox, Madison, Hamilton, and Sullivan – operate their own health departments and decided to hold off on opening businesses until more progress is made against the spread of the virus, the Tennessean reported.

Mississippi

Beginning: April 27

Mississippi’s stay-at-home order expired Monday and was replaced with a “safer at home” order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves Friday; residents are encouraged but not required to stay home until May 11. Most retailers were allowed to open Monday at a 50 percent capacity. Businesses that could avoid social contact, like salons and gyms, were not allowed to reopen. Restaurants were allowed to resume takeout service.

Vermont

Beginning: April 27

According to Governor Phil Scott, outdoor businesses, construction operations and recreation maintenance work may operate with a maximum of five total workers per location.

Manufacturing and distribution operations, and interior construction of uninhabited structures, can resume with five employees in one location. Outdoor retail space, previously restricted to curbside or delivery, can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 total people.

Farmers markets may open May 1 with restrictions.

Wisconsin

Beginning: April 29

Beginning Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers will allow nonessential businesses to do curbside dropoff of goods and animals, allowing dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses and others to reopen. Recreational rentals and car washes will also be allowed to reopen.

Florida

Beginning: April 30

The Sunshine State had looser restrictions than many other heavily populated areas and was one of the last to enact a lockdown. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “safer at home” order expires April 30. DeSantis said he will announce his plan to reopen the state Wednesday. While sitting next to President Trump Tuesday, DeSantis said that adjusting his state from where it is now to phase one of the White House coronavirus reopening plan was “not a very big leap.”

Alabama

Beginning: April 30

On Friday, all retail stores will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Beaches will reopen with gatherings of no more than 10 and elective medical procedures are allowed. Churches remain closed, and restaurants and bars are still limited to take-out.

Texas

Beginning: May 1

Retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters will allowed to open up to customers at limited capacity beginning Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Museums and libraries can also reopen on Friday at a 25 percent capacity. Sole proprietors of businesses can also open, and doctors and dentists can resume normal operations as well.

Barber shops, hair salons and bars will still remain closed.

Abbott noted that by May 18, if there are no new spikes of contagion in Texas, then he will move on to phase two of the plan, which allows most businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Pennsylvania

Beginning: May 1

Gov. Tom Wolf will allow some outdoor recreation, including golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds, as well as more construction projects, to reopen beginning Friday. The rest of the state will begin to reopen by region beginning May 8.

Iowa

Beginning: May 1

Most of Iowa’s counties will begin reopening Friday. Restaurants, retail, malls, fitness centers and race tracks will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Events can open with up to 10 people, and worship services can resume with social distancing.

Idaho

Beginning: May 1

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s first stage of reopening, which includes places of worship, daycares, youth activities, and camps, will be allowed to reopen Friday. All other nonessential businesses will remain closed until May 16.

Illinois

Beginning: May 1

Effective Friday, hospitals in the state will be allowed to resume non-life threatening surgeries, and outdoor recreation will resume.

Greenhouses and garden centers will be allowed to open as essential businesses, and nonessential retail will be allowed to open for pickup and delivery.

Indiana

Beginning: May 1

Indiana's stay-at-home order expires on April 30, and Gov. Eric Holcomb said that businesses should prepare to reopen. Holcomb has yet to release details about which businesses will be allowed to reopen.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Ohio

Beginning: May 1

On Friday, all medical procedures that can be done without an overnight stay will be allowed to open up, including dentists and veterinarians. General office environments will be allowed to reopen May 4.

North Dakota

Beginning: May 1

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that closed businesses can begin to reopen Friday if they follow strict social distancing protocols.

The guidelines differ for eating establishments, gyms and cosmetology-related businesses, but putting space between people and wearing protective equipment are common threads.

Arizona

Beginning: May 1

Arizona’s stay-at-home order expires Thursday, but Gov. Doug Ducey has yet to announce in what capacity he’ll reopen his state on May 1. He has said elective medical procdures will start again Friday.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com