Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday across the DC region

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for much of the day Sunday across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart tracked round one of the wet weather Sunday morning. She says another round will move across the area this afternoon and evening.

Most of the region will remain under a Marginal Risk for severe weather as the rain and storms move through.

A Freeze Warning will also be in place for portions of the Potomac Highlands, Western Grant, and Western Pendelton counties from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday. Gwen says sub-freezing temperatures could reach as low as 30 degrees.