Woman shot, killed in Woodbridge; found in wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Prince William County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday in a wooded area in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in the Woodbridge area.

The woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officers say residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.