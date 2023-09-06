Heat Advisory Wednesday across DC region; heat index values up to 107 degrees possible

Record high, near triple-digit temperatures are possible again Wednesday in the D.C. area as a late summer heat wave continues to grip the region.

Sweltering temperatures of 99 degrees are anticipated, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. The heat index, a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity, is expected to reach 107 degrees.

The scorching weather has triggered advisories across most parts of Maryland, D.C., and northern Virginia. The National Weather Service says a Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Anyone who is planning to work or spend time outside Wednesday is advised to take precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Experts also recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, avoiding the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

The scorching hot temperatures are expected to persist through Thursday before a cooling trend moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper-90s are tomorrow, and in the lower-90s by Friday. Temperatures in the 80s are expected by the weekend.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.

Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

First Aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If person vomits more than once,

Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

Using a fan to blow air in someone’s direction may actually make them hotter if heat index temperatures are above the 90s. For more information on all of these heat related illnesses, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) site.