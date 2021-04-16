Haymarket house - older than the Civil War - for sale

A home in Haymarket, Virginia that's been standing since before the Civil War, is now on the market.

The current owner says she can't stay - but she's leaving behind many amazing memories.

One such memory is a fascinating tale of how the house survived the Civil War when most of Haymarket was burned down. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones spoke with the owner who stood in one of the home’s original windows and told him the story of how in 1862, the mother of the house and her three children, pleaded with Civil War troops to let her house stand.

It worked and the house survived.

The original log cabin structure was built in 1800, the owner told us, with major additions added in the 1950s. Many parts of the home, like the front door, floors and firehouse still remain.