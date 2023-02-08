Hawk mascot stolen from River Hill High School; officials searching for answers

article

River Hill High School is asking for the community's help locating a hawk mascot that is used to raise money for the school.

The missing hawk is an approximately 7’ tall hand-painted Hawk character made from plywood that greets students as they drive onto campus.

River Hill Boosters Clubs runs a "Birthday Hawk" program where parents can purchase a sign for their student’s birthday that is placed around the hawk on the selected date.

The hawks usually last five to seven years and this was a brand-new hawk that made its debut in September. Two students from River Hill painted the hawk to get him ready for the first day of school.

If anyone has any information about who stole the hawk or where it is located, please contact Boosters-President@riverhill.org.