Harris Teeter shortens hours of operation, citing labor market challenges

Harris Teeter has joined a growing number of businesses forced to change their hours because of the labor shortage prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain will now be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, the Butchers and Fisherman’s Market counter will close at 8 p.m., while other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

A spokesperson for the company said the decision was made in order to clean more thoroughly and to "manage labor in this difficult employment environment."

According to the Charlotte Observer, Harris Teeter has offered employees temporary $2 hourly pay increases since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

Harris Teeter has stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Restaurants in the D.C. area trying to bounce back from the pandemic say they’re having a hard time considering the lack of available workers.

