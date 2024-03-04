Handgun confiscated from student's bookbag at Alexandria elementary school

Authorities are investigating after they say a handgun was discovered in a student's bookbag at an Alexandria elementary school.

The incident was reported Friday, March 1 at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy. According to police, the student told a teacher that they had the gun. Officials say the teacher immediately confiscated the bag, notified school administrators, and called police.

Officers responded to the school that morning and took possession of the weapon. "The child's parents were notified and were cooperative with police. At no time was there a threat," the Alexandria Police Department said in a statement. They say no other students were aware a weapon was brought to the school.

Officials say the weapon belonged to a family member.

Police say they are working with Alexandria City Public Schools and the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney on the investigation.