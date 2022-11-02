A young trick-or-treater refills house's empty bowl with her own candy: video

The generosity of a young trick-or-treater in Waconia, Minnesota, didn't go unnoticed thanks to a woman's door camera.

Kristina Kallman said she left a bowl of candy on her porch asking trick-or-treaters to help themselves when she left her house on Halloween to attend a party.

While she was away, she ran out of candy. That is when a very generous trick-or-treater wandered up the house looking for a piece of candy.

The trick-or-treating duo, finding the bowl empty, didn't walk away for a pout. One of them instead took candy from their own bag and refilled the bowl so others could have some.

Kristina told FOX 9 she posted the video on her Facebook page and has been overwhelmed by the positive responses