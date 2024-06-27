Expand / Collapse search

Halloween already? Some retailers gearing up for spooky season mid-summer

By
Updated  June 27, 2024 9:24am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - It's still summertime but some retailers are skipping right to Halloween!

Halloween in June? Some retailers already gearing up for spooky season

It's still summertime but some retailers are skipping right to Halloween!

Costco is already breaking out some Halloween items in stores. TikTok user Madi Hearts Too posted video last week that shows Halloween decorations on the shelves at a store in New England. Other videos posted also show other stores with Halloween merchandise on the shelves.

In our area, Spirit Halloween, which has seasonal stores across the D.C. region, plans to announce locations on August 1.

Let us know if you spot a D.C. area store that’s already getting ready for spooky season!