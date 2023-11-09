A new survey finds people who work in D.C. typically eat lunch at their desks.

The poll, conducted by ezCater, found that 50% of respondents admit to taking a lunch break less than three times a week.

Related article

Sounds terrifying, but 20% said they have too many meetings, 22% fear they won't get their work done in time, and 23% just want to get their work done ASAP.

ezCater surveyed 1,000 full-time employees nationwide, and 4,000 workers across 10 different major U.S. cities for region-specific data.

D.C. workers skip lunch the most often, but when they do get out of their seats to grab a bite — the statistics show they're likely to meet up with people.

The survey also found nearly 40% of people eat while working, and another 32% say they just don't eat.