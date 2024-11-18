Hagerstown man shot twice within same week, police say

article

A Hagerstown man was shot twice within the same week, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Franklin Street around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Tyrone Jackson with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Jackson was taken to Meritus Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene recognized that Jackson was also the victim of the shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 11. In that incident, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Bethel Street around 7:20 p.m. Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and received treatment at Meritus Medical Center before being released.

At the time of that shooting, there were three members of the Hagerstown Police Department were attending a community meeting in Bethel Gardens. There were also officers in the area of Jonathan and Church Streets who heard the shots.

The officers immediately responded and rendered first aid.

Police say at this time, they do not believe the incidents are connected and each case has a separate suspect.

They say they also believe both the shooters are known to Jackson and that the incidents were not random.

"Both cases are active investigations and we will release further information as appropriate," police say.