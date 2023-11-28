Hagerstown man brings loaded 9mm handgun in carry-on at Dulles International Airport

TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun from a Hagerstown man.

Retrieved 9mm handgun

Officers say the weapon was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit went off on his carry-on bag. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. In addition to the citation by airport police, this individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.

The gun was loaded with 15 bullets including one in the chamber. It was also packed alongside an additional 12 bullets.

Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.