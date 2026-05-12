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Hagerstown church addition under construction collapses: 2 workers injured

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Published  May 12, 2026 3:25pm EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A construction site at a Hagerstown church collapsed on Tuesday.
    • Roof trusses installed in an addition to the Hagerstown First Church of God collapsed.
    • Two workers were taken to the hospital.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two people were injured after a construction site collapsed at a Hagerstown church on Tuesday.

What we know:

The collapse happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hagerstown Fire Department.

Officials said three quarters of the roof trusses installed at the site collapsed. A witness told FOX 4 that the construction was for a new edition to the church, and that the trusses were installed within the last few days.

Paramedics took two workers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was reportedly injured.

What we don't know:

The fire department said it is still investigating what caused the collapse on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Hagerstown Fire Department.


 

Maryland