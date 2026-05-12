Hagerstown church addition under construction collapses: 2 workers injured

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The Brief A construction site at a Hagerstown church collapsed on Tuesday. Roof trusses installed in an addition to the Hagerstown First Church of God collapsed. Two workers were taken to the hospital.



Two people were injured after a construction site collapsed at a Hagerstown church on Tuesday.

What we know:

The collapse happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hagerstown Fire Department.

Officials said three quarters of the roof trusses installed at the site collapsed. A witness told FOX 4 that the construction was for a new edition to the church, and that the trusses were installed within the last few days.

Paramedics took two workers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was reportedly injured.

What we don't know:

The fire department said it is still investigating what caused the collapse on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Hagerstown Fire Department.



