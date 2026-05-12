Hagerstown church addition under construction collapses: 2 workers injured
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HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two people were injured after a construction site collapsed at a Hagerstown church on Tuesday.
What we know:
The collapse happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hagerstown Fire Department.
Officials said three quarters of the roof trusses installed at the site collapsed. A witness told FOX 4 that the construction was for a new edition to the church, and that the trusses were installed within the last few days.
Paramedics took two workers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was reportedly injured.
What we don't know:
The fire department said it is still investigating what caused the collapse on Tuesday.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Hagerstown Fire Department.