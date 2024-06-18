12-year-old among young suspects charged in GWU student's armed robbery

article

A George Washington University student was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Navy Yard, and police say the crooks are all under 16 years old.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that the suspects, a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy, have all been charged with armed robbery.

The incident occurred around 12:16 a.m. near several construction sites in the 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast.

The police report states that the GWU student was waiting for his ride-share when he was approached by the four young suspects. Detectives believe that one of the suspects assaulted the victim with a handgun, and the group proceeded to remove items from his pockets.

A thin black wallet containing the student's Illinois driver's license, two credit cards, one debit card, a DC Metro card, an insurance card, and a GWU school ID were stolen.

The thieves also took his keychain with several keys and his cell phone.

Despite the assault, the student managed to escape and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Responding officers quickly saturated the area, found all four suspects, and recovered three firearms, and all the victim's belongings.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives working to gather more information about the incident.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire commented on the arrests, stating, "It’s critical to hold individuals accountable for their actions, especially when they involve such violent behavior. We are committed to ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our community."

The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.