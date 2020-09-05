GWU professors call for Jessica Krug's resignation: 'History concerns truth telling about the past'

article

Jessica Krug's colleagues in George Washington University's history department are now calling for her job, saying "history concerns truth telling about the past."

Krug sparked nationwide outrage this week when she revealed that she lied about her racial identity. Specifically, as a White woman who claimed she was Black. Krug is an assistant professor who teaches Black history at the school.

Krug, who called herself a "culture leach," said she would "cancel herself."

George Washington University already announced Krug would not teach her classes this fall, but her history department colleagues want Krug to resign after disgracing their work by association.

"With what she has termed her 'audaciously deceptive' appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity, she has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies, colleagues in our department and throughout the historical discipline, as well as community activists in New York City and beyond," the professors said in their statement Friday.

Besides betraying the trust of her colleagues and students, Krug's scandal also upset Black people across the country who assert that, as a White woman, Krug had privilege that meant she didn't have to fake her identity to take opportunities from other teachers of color.

Advertisement

RELATED: White GWU history professor admits she lied about being Black