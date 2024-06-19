GWU graduate reflects on armed robbery in Navy Yard: 'Did your parents know where you were?'

article

William McClendon is leaning on his family, friends, and mentors after being assaulted and robbed by a group of kids in Navy Yard.

The incident happened Tuesday, and the recent George Washington University graduate says his injuries have caused him to miss work since.

The suspects — a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy — have all been arrested and charged, but McClendon still can't help but wonder what motivated them to commit the crime.

"When I was younger, I remember there were still those TV commercials that said 'It's now 10 p.m., do you know where your kids are?' Did your parents know where you were? In terms of upbringing, familial or upbringing in the community, what made you commit this crime?" McClendon told FOX 5. "When I was that young, one of the things I remember most that was very integral was trying to be like the people I looked up to. I also wonder who in their lives they are trying to emulate."

The 22-year-old victim said that he was in Navy Yard that night, near the Nationals Stadium, watching Game 5 of the NBA finals.

McClendon left the bar he was at just after midnight. He said he was being attentive, and there were still people out on the street around that time.

While he waited for a ride-share to pick him up, he passed the group of four boys. That's when McClendon said they started running behind him and flashed their guns.

"They took my wallet. I was hit in the face with one of the guns, and there were three guns that they flashed," McClendon said. "As I was running with my phone, they flashed their guns again, and then they started running the opposite way."

"I knew pretty early on that they were pretty young," he added. "They sounded young."

McClendon said that he doesn't want the young suspects to be charged as adults because he believes there are "some inherent problems in America's justice system."

"I don't want them to fall victim to that," he explained. "They have to understand there are consequences for their actions – like being underage and owning guns, and using said guns to commit an armed robbery and assault. Those are real crimes."

Although he's planning on leaving the District to attend graduate school in Boston, the Chicago native said he does feel safe in D.C., and recognizes that crimes like this are crimes of opportunity.

"I called the police immediately, and they were there within 5 minutes and arrests were made within 5 minutes after that," McClendon said.

After living and working in the city for three years, this is the first time something like this has ever happened to him.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are still working to gather more information as the investigation continues.