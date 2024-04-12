Gusty winds, showers, flooding concerns Friday across DC region

The threat of flooding remains across parts of the D.C. area on Friday as rain and strong winds move through the region.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon before moving away from the area. The region could see wind gusts as high as 43 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures near 68 degrees.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of the region, including Washington D.C., on Friday.

Areas that are prone to flooding, like Annapolis in Maryland, saw flooded streets in the downtown area on Friday morning.

Water is also expected to approach buildings near King Street and Union Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with high temperatures near 65 degrees.

A mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 78. A chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening.

Flooded streets in downtown Annapolis